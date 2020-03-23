FRIDAY6:49 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of Adams Avenue for a person sleeping in front of a building. Police had the person move along.
9:54 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer talked to the person about options.
10:09 a.m. — A goat chased people on 2100 block of Third Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer took the goat to the local animal shelter and talked to the goat’s owner.
11:05 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about garbage piling up on the 68700 block of Mill Creek Lane, Cove. A deputy counseled the maker of the garbage pile.
12:06 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man pointing a firearm at a person on the 56700 block of Ramo Flat Road near Union. Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers responded.
The suspect entered his residence and refused to leave and speak with law enforcement. That promoted the activation of the Northeast Oregon Regional Swat Team to assist in the situation.
Police at 4:50 p.m. arrested Michael Raymond Royal, 61, and booked him into the Union County Jail, La Grande, for menacing and pointing a firearm at another.
1:18 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of possible child neglect in Elgin.
4:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers broke up the confrontation and trespassed two people.
5:44 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 900 block of C Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
9:10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1300 block of Y Avenue. Officers arrived and found there was no disturbance and the situation was OK.
SATURDAY4:04 a.m. — A person waived down a La Grande police officer at Spring Avenue and Second Street to check on a possible intoxicated person. The subject turned out to be fine.
12:01 p.m. — A Union resident on the 1000 block of North Bellwood Street complained about a barking dog. An animal enforcement officer responded and talked to the dog’s owner.
1:02 p.m. —La Grande police received a complaint about a female causing a disturbance at Fourth Street and Adams Avenue. Officers responded and resolved the situation for the time being.
3:05 p.m. — A caller found drug paraphernalia on the 2700 block of First Street, La Grande. An officer took the items and disposed of them.
4:49 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check. Officers responded, and the person was OK.
8:51 p.m. — A La Grande caller on the 1300 block of Y Avenue reported vandalism. Police responded and took a report.
11:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue and began a case for the destruction of property.
SUNDAY10:50 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a dog bite victim at the emergency department of Grande Ronde Hospital.
6:09 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance on the 1000 block of Dogwood Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper responded. They found there was was no disturbance.
