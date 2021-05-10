Friday. May 7
8:28 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Buchanan Lane and McAlister Road, La Grande, to help put a horse back inside its fence.
11:29 a.m. — A caller on the 400 block of 20th Street, La Grande, reported suspicious circumstances. A La Grande police officer made contact and took a report.
1:18 — A caller reported a disturbance on the 100 block of East Chestnut Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed one person.
5:59 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 66400 Hunter Road, Summerville, on a call about a disturbance involving the repossession of a vehicle.
6:43 p.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief on the 200 block of East Beakman Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
10:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue for a disturbance. Officers separated and counseled the parties.
Saturday, May 8
10:56 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 2600 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande.
12:05 p.m. — A caller reported a downed stop sign at Lantz Lane and Lower Cove Road, Cove. Dispatch notified the Union County Public Works Department.
1:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about two people littering on the 2600 block of Adams Avenue. Police responded and trespassed the pair.
4:38 p.m. — A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested Samantha Lee Guthrie, 34, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
7:04 p.m. — A caller reported a car hit a dog at Terra Lea Court and 18th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and rendered assistance.
8:30 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of North Second Street, Union, on a report of a disturbance. Deputies cited a 22-year-old woman for harassment.
9:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Y Avenue for a disturbance and separated the parties involved.
Sunday, May 9
1:19 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 600 block of 16th Street on a report of a fight. All subjects were gone when officers arrived.
6:02 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper responded to the area of 65800 Wolf Creek Road, North Powder, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The deputy arrested Nathan Curtis Kielley-Toohey, 30, on a warrant out of Ada County, Idaho, for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The sheriff’s office also arrested Kielley-Toohey for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
10:52 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a complaint about a careless driver on the 1100 block of Fourth Street. An officer counseled the driver.
2:20 p.m. — A caller reported a possible city ordinance violation on the 2400 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled one person. The same caller then reported damage to property, and an officer responded and took a report.
3:46 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment from the 100 block of Division Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
5:38 p.m. — A caller reported a theft on the 1400 block of T Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact, determined the matter was civil and explained options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.