THURSDAY
11:04 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Tiera Catherine Prince, 27, of La Grande, for possession or methamphetamine, possession of heroin, delivery of heroin, delivery of meth, delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school, all felonies, and for giving false information to police, violating probation and on a warrant.
FRIDAY
10:36 a.m. — A caller reported a cow in the road on Highway 82 at Elgin. The animal enforcement officer contacted the owner of the livestock to retrieve the cow.
2:07 p.m. — The La Grande Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the 1400 block of Cherry Street.
2:16 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal abuse or neglect on the 800 block of West Arch Street, Union.
3:58 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported being the victim of identity theft. Police took a report.
4:24 p.m. — La Grande police and fire responded to a vehicle crash with injuries on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue.
5:01 p.m. — A Cove resident complained about telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and issued a warning for the harassment.
8:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue for juveniles causing a disturbance.
SATURDAY
12:15 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of Y Avenue for complaints about a loud party. An officer told the subjects to keep down the noise.
7:36 a.m. — An Elgin caller reported a person as missing. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, and the missing person returned home.
2:49 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at Myers and Summerville roads, Summerville. The deputy arrived and found people working on removing the vehicle.
9:52 p.m. — A caller complained about noise at East Chestnut and North Main streets, Union.
SUNDAY
10:16 a.m. — La Grande police received a request to check on the welfare of a resident. Officers responded, the person reported being OK and had someone with them.
2:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Cove Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the situation did not rise to the level of a crime.
4:20 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Union about a sex crime.
8:26 p.m. — A Union resident reported fireworks in the area of the 800 block of North Second Street. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but found no one setting off fireworks.
11:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Hall Street for a group of disorderly juveniles. Officers gave the group a verbal warning.
