Friday, May 14
8:34 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office cited a 17-year-old male in Union for a minor in possession of tobacco.
8:57 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, and arrested a 35-year-old man on a Union County warrant for violating probation.
12:48 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 2300 block of R Avenue, La Grande.
5:23 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the first block of Highway 203, La Grande, on a report of an intoxicated driver. The deputy arrested Diana Jean Tapken, 71, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
6:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of Division Avenue on a report of a possible burglary. An officer took a report.
10:07 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2800 block of First Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police separated and counseled the parties.
Saturday, May 15
3:29 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Maple Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police separated and counseled the parties.
9:03 a.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief in the area of 56800 Highway 203, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
4:25 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism to an abandoned building on the 2600 block of Second Street, La Grande. An officer responded and will follow up.
5:43 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a flatbed trailer from the area of Ladd Creek Road, La Grande.
6:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Fourth Street on a report of loud banging in the alley. An officer located a resident who was using a nail gun.
7:08 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile without a helmet was “carelessly racing up and down” the 3200 block of Union Street, La Grande. An officer counseled the juvenile.
11:25 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 1600 block of M Avenue, La Grande, on a complaint about a loud party. The subjects agreed to turn it down and take the party inside.
11:54 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of Booth Lane and Hunter Road north of Island City on a complaint about a large party with lots of cars on Booth Lane. The deputy determined the vehicles were not a road hazard.
Sunday, May 16
12:56 a.m. — A caller at D Avenue and Third Street, La Grande, reported a fight in the street. Local law enforcement responded and resolved the situation.
3:15 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue on — yes — another call about a loud party. Officers dispersed the group.
11:58 a.m. — A caller complained about garbage on the 1100 block of 22nd Street, La Grande. An officer responded and warned one person for littering.
12:37 p.m. — A La Grande police officer noticed a suspicious person on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue and warned the subject for his trash in the area.
1:35 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 1000 block of Frontier Court, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled the juvenile, who had calmed down.
2:19 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 1100 block of D Avenue. An officer responded, separated the parties and talked to them about options.
5:11 p.m. — A caller reported harassment at Riverside Park, La Grande. An officer made contact, provided extra patrol and forwarded information to the animal enforcement officers.
10:23 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a firearm from the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
