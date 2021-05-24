Friday, May 21
8:32 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Police separated the parties.
10:10 a.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
1:33 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog on the loose in the area of Island and Monroe avenues, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded but did not find the dog.
2:22 p.m. — A caller reported finding a dog at Benton Park, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and took the dog to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, La Grande.
3:34 p.m. — A caller reported a dog on the loose at Third Street and D Avenue, La Grande. Dispatch advised the animal enforcement officer.
3:58 p.m. — A caller complained about dogs at large in the area of West Arch and North 10th streets, Union. Then the owner called in so say they were picking up the dogs.
4:10 p.m. — And one more call about a dog. This time a caller reported finding a dog on the 1600 block of Alder Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and returned the dog to its owner.
6:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of people being careless with all-terrain vehicles at O Avenue and Cherry Street, La Grande. An officer responded, found the juveniles at their home and counseled them.
10:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of 21st Street on a report of a disturbance. Officers resolved the situation.
Saturday, May 22
6:26 a.m. — A caller reported a dog at large in the area of 63200 Highway 203, La Grande.
7:37 a.m. — Yes, another report of a dog on the loose, this one in the area of Sixth Street and O Avenue, La Grande.
10:03 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse at a location in Elgin. An animal enforcement officer contacted the caller and took information.
10:19 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of goats at large on Courtney Lane, Summerville. An animal enforcement officer contacted the owner about the goats.
4:21 p.m. — A caller complained about a dog at Riverside Park, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer took information.
8:07 p.m. — A caller reported a possible violation of a no-contact order on the 1400 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and arrested Katherine Danielle Ibarra, 39, for violating a no-contact order.
9:40 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person near the Dollar Tree at the La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and had the person leave.
11:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Seventh Street on a report of a loud party. An officer counseled the subjects, who moved the gathering indoors.
Sunday, May 23
7:25 a.m. — La Grande police responded to report of a burglary at a residence on the 2500 block of Ash Street. An officer determined the call was unfounded.
11:56 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Gekeler Lane for a two-vehicle collision. Officers took a report.
3:22 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team received a report of two children, ages 6 and 9, who had become separated from their family off of the U.S. Forest Service 4305 Road west of Ladd Canyon, and the family’s search for them had been unsuccessful. Patrol deputies, search and rescue and Forest Service law enforcement responded. The SAR team reported the children found their way out to the family’s vehicle just prior to units arriving on scene. The team on its Facebook page reminded adults to talk to children about what to do if you get separated and make sure they are prepared with appropriate clothing and a signaling device, such as a whistle.
7:13 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles caused a disturbance on the 600 block of Elm Street, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and will follow up.
10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers found people were arguing and the circumstances did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
11:44 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 400 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
