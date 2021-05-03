Friday, April 30
9:30 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sex crime in Union.
10:55 a.m. — A caller complained about a dog on the loose at Sixth Street and O Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and returned the dog to its owner.
10:58 a.m. — A caller complained about two dogs at large at Crook Avenue and Second Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and took the dogs to the Blue Mountain Humane Association shelter, La Grande.
4 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of horses on the loose on the 1000 block of West Birch Street, Union.
9:22 p.m. — A caller reported a possible disturbance on the 90 block of North 17th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the subject had mental health issues. The person denied any assistance.
9:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a report about someone threatening to damage vehicles on the 300 block of 20th Street. An officer made contact and provided extra patrols.
Saturday, May 1
4 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of G Avenue on a report of a loud party. The subjects turned off the music.
11:56 a.m. — A caller reported a fight at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and separated the parties.
12:14 p.m. — La Grande police stopped a vehicle on the 3000 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, and arrested Tyler Ray Ruiz, 25, of La Grande, on a probation violation with an additional charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
1:15 p.m. — A caller reported a theft from a storage unit at a residence on the 500 block of Center Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
3:41 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone trying to break into a residence on the 100 block of North 17th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded and trespassed a person from three residences.
10:02 p.m. — A caller reported a possible theft of a vehicle from the 1900 block of Cedar Street, La Grande. An officer contacted the caller.
11:25 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted an Elgin resident on a report of suspicious activity. The deputy took information and issued a warning for the misuse of 911.
Sunday, May 2
1:03 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible underage drinking party on the 500 block of Center Street, North Powder. A deputy counseled subjects at the scene.
5:37 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 500 block of Second Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
10:41 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the intersection of 21st Street and L Avenue for a vehicle crash. Police subsequently arrested Lance William Couvillion, 20, for first-degree hit-and-run, first-degree criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4:19 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of trespassers on the 11200 block of Keltz Lane, La Grande. The property owner gave them two days to get off the site.
7:56 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of juveniles throwing rocks on the 1700 block of Washington Street. An officer responded but did not find the youths.
8:36 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated person walking in the road on the 1700 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An officer arrived and advised the person to stay off the road.
