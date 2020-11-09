Friday, Nov. 6
7:42 a.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog running in the area of the 2600 block of Second Street, La Grande. Officers check the area but not find the dog.
12:02 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a business on the 800 block of Eighth Street, Elgin. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
1:33 p.m. — A caller reported a residential burglary on the 1800 block of Highway 204, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
4:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Fourth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties and found the situation did not rise to the level of a crime.
6:32 p.m. — La Grande police received multiple 911 hang-up calls. An officer responded to the address where the calls came from and counseled a juvenile.
11:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a noise complaint at a home at Fir Street and V Avenue. The residents told police they would turn down their music.
Saturday, Nov. 7
11:27 a.m.— La Grande police received a report of criminal mistreatment on the 1800 block of 26th Street. An officer responded and took a report.
1:11 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a business on the 2200 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
6:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
8:20 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff's Office received a complaint about a loud party on Bates Lane, Union. Deputies responded and warned the subjects for trespassing.
10:02 p.m. — A caller complained about loud music from a residence on the 1600 block of Albany Street, La Grande. An officer responded and the neighbor agreed to turn down the music. But the caller reported it again. An officer responded again and found the subject had turned the music down. The officer explained options to the caller.
Sunday, Nov. 8
10:07 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 800 block of West Delta Street, Union. The animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
1:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
5:28 p.m. — A caller reported a traffic crash at Mount Glenn and Leffel roads, La Grande. A Union County sheriff's deputy made contact and notified the public works department about damage to a stop sign.
8:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime. Officers responded and determined the subject was experiencing mental health issues.
8:26 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls and disconnections from the 700 block of North Ninth Street, Elgin. A deputy responded and found the situation was OK.
9:56 p.m. — A caller on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande, reported a possible assault. A deputy made contact, took information and will follow up.
10:58 p.m. — A Union County sheriff's deputy responded to the 600 block of North 13th Avenue, Elgin, for a disturbance. The deputy took a report.
