Friday, Nov. 13
8:49 a.m. — A La Grande police officer saw a broken stop sign at Greenwood Street and Jefferson Avenue. Dispatch advised the public works department.
1:05 p.m. — A resident on the 2100 block of Maple Street, La Grande, reported mischief to a mailbox.
3:01 p.m. — A La Grande caller asked to speak to police regarding a possible stolen vehicle. The case was referred to detectives.
4:52 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Island Avenue on a report of a driver all over the road. Police arrested Manuel Buenrost Mora, 51, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
8:43 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at Second and Harrison streets, Union, and arrested Jonathan Edward Marsh, 31, on four warrants out of Linn County for failure to appear in cases involving drugs and other crimes, and on one Benton County warrant for failure to appear in a DUII case.
Saturday, Nov. 14
7:47 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of the theft of a vehicle on the 1900 block of N Avenue.
12:55 p.m. — A resident on the 70600 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin, reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
4:05 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in Cove. A deputy made contact and took a report.
6:37 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle upside down in a ravine about 4 miles north of La Grande. No one was around the vehicle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and attempted to locate the owner of the vehicle.
7:31 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report about a disturbance. Officers arrived and no one wanted to pursue a case.
Sunday, Nov. 15
3:04 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue asked to speak to the animal enforcement officer regarding an ongoing situation with a barking dog.
11:06 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible theft of a companion animal from the 1600 block of Y Avenue. An officer made contact and will follow up.
11:29 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse or neglect on the 2100 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande.
1:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of Sunset Drive to provide assistance with someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
1:55 p.m. — A caller on the 2100 block of Maple Street, La Grande, reported vandalism. An officer made contact, and police would provide extra patrols.
3:38 p.m. — A resident on the 64500 block of Mount Glen Road, La Grande, reported a vehicle was blocking their garage. A Union County deputy tagged the vehicle for towing.
7:19 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of Buchanan Lane and South Walton Road, La Grande, on a report of a vehicle versus deer collision. The deputy dispatched the deer and the carcass was salvageable.
10:55 p.m. — A Union County deputy reported cattle on the loose in the area of McAlister Road and Buchanan Lane, La Grande.
