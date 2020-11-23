Friday, Nov. 20
7:55 a.m. — A caller reported a deer stuck in a fence on the 600 block of North Ninth Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy assisted to release the deer from the fence.
9:08 a.m. — Law enforcement received a report of livestock on the loose on Highway 203 at about milepost 7, which is near the La Grande-Union County Airport.
11:14 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at the Oregon Department of Forestry, 611 20th St.
1:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square on a call about harassment. Police determined this was a mental health issue.
6:33 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a drone trespassing over the area of the 100 block of South 18th Street. An officer made contact and explained options.
Saturday, Nov. 21
12:05 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Fir Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police found the loud noises were coming from people playing video games.
6:49 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 56500 block of Lowell Road, Union, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The deputy made contact and determined the call was unfounded.
1:44 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request to check on the welfare of a person in Union who was suffering mental or emotional problems. Deputies responded but were unable to locate the person.
4:54 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 3100 block of Island Avenue, Island City, for a vehicle versus deer collision.
8:29 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of a loud bang in the area of Adams Avenue and Elm Street, La Grande. A deputy responded and determined the sound was from a single firework.
10:47 p.m. — A caller reported a downed stop sign at Jefferson Avenue and Willow Street, La Grande.
Sunday, Nov. 22
9:43 a.m. — A caller reported a dead dog in the area of 10500 North McAlester Road, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer removed the dog.
11:02 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy broke up an altercation between two men on the 100 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin.
1:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a juvenile suffering mental or emotional distress. The juvenile was taken to the hospital.
2:48 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing snowmobile in the area of Forest Service Road 3120. A deputy made contact and referred the case to the U.S. Forest Service.
10:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of 20th Street and Adams Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances. Officers determined people were causing a disturbance and separated the parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.