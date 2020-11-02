Friday, Oct. 30
9:15 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue. Officers responded and told the subjects there to move along.
10:05 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square at Adams Avenue and Fourth Street on a report of a juvenile in possession of alcohol and marijuana. Police issued a citation for minor in possession and took a report.
1:21 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, regarding a person who refused to leave the premises. The person left before a deputy arrived.
4:14 p.m. — A caller reported a person causing a disturbance on the 2200 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and trespassed one person.
6:15 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office again received a call from Walmart, Island City, about a person who refused to leave the premises. A deputy arrived and resolved the situation.
8:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square on a call about menacing and took a report.
9:39 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks in the area of Camas Court and 16th Street, La Grande.
10:21 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 200 block of Fir Street on a report of a fight. Officers separated the parties and determined there was no crime.
Saturday, Oct. 31
10:25 a.m. — A caller reported an injured elk on the 64600 block of Orchard Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and referred the situation to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
12:55 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 1400 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and found the vehicle was not stolen.
4:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from K Avenue and Sunset Drive of teens smoking marijuana. An officer responded, talked to the four teens and found none of them were smoking marijuana.
6:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint of four teens walking along the sidewalk on the 400 block of Fir Street and hitting posts with a baseball bat. An officer responded, checked the area, did not find any teens, nor did the officer find any damage to poles.
6:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of juveniles creating a disturbance on the 500 block of Palmer Avenue. An officer responded and talked to the juveniles.
8:19 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 400 block of Cedar Street, Elgin, on a report of an underage party and determined the report was unfounded.
11:01 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 600 block of Caddie Street, Cove, on a report of a minor in possession party. The deputy contacted and counseled the homeowner.
Sunday, Nov. 1
1:17 a.m. — A Union resident on the 300 block of South Fourth Street reported a male was on the property and screaming and throwing objects. A Union County sheriff’s deputy arrived and counseled the subject.
1:40 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on 21st Street, Cove, and arrested Frankie Ames, 34, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
1:54 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. Police arrested Megan Michelle Hogan, 39, of La Grande, for harassment, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault of a public safety officer.
8:32 a.m. — A caller on the 66500 block of Highway 203, Union, reported two aggressive dogs on the loose. The animal enforcement officer responded and returned the dogs to their owner with a warning.
3:08 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check. An officer responded and found the subject was fine.
5:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of 12th Street for a domestic disturbance and resolved the situation.
6:16 p.m. — A caller reported road rage at Island Avenue and Walton Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the subject of the call.
