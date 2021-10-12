Friday, Oct. 8
7:37 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Adams and Island avenues on a report of careless driving due to a disturbance. Officers cited two people for traffic violations.
11:55 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child neglect in Cove. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
2:16 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty at First Street and Z Avenue, La Grande.
4:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of harassment at a residence at La Grande Rendezvous RV Resort, 2632 Bearco Loop. An officer responded, and the parties reached a civil agreement.
8:09 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle causing a traffic hazard at Adams and H avenues, La Grande. Officers responded and had the vehicle removed.
9:27 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a request to check on the welfare of a resident in the 10200 area of South Valley Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the situation was OK and the person would call for assistance if needed.
Saturday, Oct. 9
9:25 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
10:30 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism at Union City Park, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the subject.
11:24 a.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 2100 block of Leo Lane, La Grande.
1:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Frontier Court on a report of a juvenile creating a disturbance. Officers counseled the juvenile.
1:55 p.m. — La Grande police issued a case number for an assault on the 200 block of Cherry Street.
7:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
11:07 p.m. — A caller complained about noise on the 2400 block of Century Loop, La Grande. Officers responded, and the residents said they would quiet down.
11:23 p.m. — A caller complained about a loud party on the 300 block of South Sixth Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy determined there was an event in progress.
Sunday, Oct. 10
12:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue on a complaint about noise. An officer issued a warning for violating the local noise law.
7:08 a.m. — A caller reported two lost mules in the area of 10800 South D Street, Island City.
2 p.m. — A caller complained about harassment in the area of 10200 South Valley Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
3:10 p.m. — La Grande police received a report on an intoxicated driver on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and found the driver was not impaired.
4:47 p.m. — La Grande police during a follow-up on the 2100 block of Fir Street arrested Randy Michael Hoyle, 24, for a restraining order violation.
5:10 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a resident in Union threatening self-harm. Deputies responded and determined the person was fine.
9:40 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report that the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office cited and released Phillip Robert Walsh, 37, on a Union County secret indictment warrant for vehicle theft.
