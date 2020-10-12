Friday, Oct. 9
7:42 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of theft of a vehicle on the 1600 block of Cedar Street.
10:25 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
5:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of menacing on the 1600 block of Sixth Street. Officers responded and determined the report was unfounded.
9:02 p.m. — A caller reported possible fireworks in the area of Seventh Street and O Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded but did not locate anyone.
9:52 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 700 block of N Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 10
9:40 a.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief on the 69400 block of Dean Road, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact. The sheriff’s office will provide extra patrols.
12:04 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a traffic hazard at Jackson Avenue and Depot Street. Officers responded and counseled juveniles at the scene.
3:57 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about two intoxicated people on the 1600 block of Albany Street. An officer contacted the pair and they agreed to leave.
8:03 p.m. — An Elgin caller reported harassment on the 69000 block of Merritt Lane. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and separated the parties.
9:44 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the area of Booth Lane and Lower Cove Road about the theft of pumpkins. A deputy responded and took a report.
10:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party in the area of Jakob Avenue and 16th Street. An officer spoke to the people involved, who agreed to keep the noise down.
10:57 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Caddie Street, Cove, on a complaint about a loud party. The deputy counseled the people involved.
Sunday, Oct. 11
12:08 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an intoxicated driver at Denny’s restaurant, 2604 Island Ave. Officers responded but did not find the driver.
2:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of harassment. Officers made contact and referred a person to the nonprofit Shelter From the Storm.
6:17 p.m. — A caller reported cows on the loose in the area of Gekeler Lane and McAlister Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the owner arrived to get the cows back inside the fence.
11:46 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about someone going through a trash can on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer responded and found the subject was cleaning up the mess.
