Friday, Oct. 16
7:50 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of an abandoned pink children’s bicycle on the 2200 block of Oak Street.
11:30 a.m. — A resident on the 1600 block of X Avenue, La Grande, asked for contact from the animal enforcement officer regarding a cat issue.
3:13 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported a theft on the 1500 block of 21st Street. An officer made contact and determined that it may be a matter of misplaced property.
4:52 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 3300 block of Columbia Street, La Grande. An officer contacted the subject and provided options.
7 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a domestic disturbance on the 10700 block of Island Avenue, Island City. A deputy responded and resolved the situation.
10:01 p.m. — A caller complained about a person causing a disturbance on the 1700 block of 21st Street, La Grande. Officers responded and talked to the person, who said they would keep it down.
Saturday, Oct. 17
1:07 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of menacing at Adams Avenue and Chestnut Street. Officers responded and took a report.
3:45 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 1700 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and explained options.
7:10 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 278. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested a 57-year-old man on Polk County warrants for harassment, theft and disorderly conduct.
10:52 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious person on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded and arrested a 40-year-old man on Florence Municipal Court warrants for trespassing, interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.
2:43 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence at Blue Springs Crossing, 10801 Walton Road, La Grande. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the situation did not rise to the level of a crime.
8:34 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a male and female in a vehicle yelling at each other and crying at 16th Street and Jakob Avenue. They were gone before police arrived.
Sunday, Oct. 18
2:21 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, on a report of a male yelling and screaming. La Grande police arrested a 35-year-old man for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
9:21 a.m. — A resident on the 400 block of F Street, North Powder, asked to speak to an officer regarding an ongoing problem with dogs at large.
12:20 p.m. — A La Grande caller complained to police about an ongoing issue with a male sleeping in a white Dodge pickup at Jefferson Avenue and Fourth Street.
1:14 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 1600 block of Albany Street, La Grande.
7:32 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Main Street and East Arch streets, Union, and arrested Graham Kyle Baker, 32, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Monday, Oct. 19
12:48 a.m. — La Grande Police received a complaint about people making a lot of noise at the corner of Adams Avenue and Elm Street. An officer responded and advised one person to keep their voice down.
