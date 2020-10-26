Friday, Oct. 23
10:20 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of an assault. The officer determined the report was unfounded and contacted mental health services.
1:36 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime.
2:12 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of shoplifting. A deputy arrested Collin Drew Dittmer, 20, for aggravated theft.
4:18 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1500 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
7:17 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of South First Street, Union, and arrested Richard James Stubbs, 43, on a Texas felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault.
Saturday, Oct. 24
2:48 a.m. — La Grande police received a noise complaint from the 100 block of Fir Street. An officer responded and explained options.
6:33 a.m. — A caller requested assistance with a possible transient issue at L Avenue and Willow Street, La Grande. An officer responded but did not find anyone involved.
1:03 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog bite victim in Elgin. The animal enforcement officer took a report.
6:18 p.m. — La Grande police assisted with a mentally ill person on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue.
7:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue for a fight. Police arrived and took a report.
10:07 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle at Island Avenue and Albany Street, La Grande, and arrested Franklin Edward Chase, 54, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sunday, Oct. 25
12:45 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a noise complaint from the 10300 block of White Birch Lane, La Grande. A deputy responded and talked to juveniles at the scene, who agreed to shut down the situation.
1:44 a.m. — La Grande police booked Timothy Hanshew into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, on charges of felony fourth-degree assault.
8:13 a.m. — La Grande police booked Michael Trumbo into the Union County Correctional Facility on charges of felony fourth-degree assault and felony possession of methamphetamine.
9:32 a.m. — La Grande police booked Martin Damion into the Union County Correctional Facility on charges of felony fourth-degree assault.
12:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of fraud on the 2800 block of Second Street. An officer responded and took down information.
7:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Y Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police took a report.
8:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Eighth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.