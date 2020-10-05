Friday, Oct. 2
8:21 a.m. — The La Grande police received a report of possible animal abuse on the 500 block of Second Street.
10:57 a.m. — A caller on the 400 block of East Bryan Street, Union, reported an aggressive dog on the loose. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and secured the dog.
2:40 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s office responded to the 400 block of East Dearborn Street, Union, for a juvenile riding an all-terrain vehicle. The deputy counseled the juvenile and the parents.
5:54 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of Hunter Road and Woodell Lane north of La Grande for someone firing a gun near the road. The deputy counseled the shooter.
9:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Fourth Street and X Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. An officer separated the parties involved.
Saturday, Oct. 3
12:59 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 900 block of Cedar Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave a warning for misusing 911.
9:26 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft of a political sign from the 900 block of North Main Street, Union. A deputy contacted the person who reported the theft.
10:53 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance. A deputy spoke with the parties involved.
1:18 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office returned to the 1700 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance. A deputy resolved the situation.
4:42 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible disturbance on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and warned the person involved for disorderly conduct.
5:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Century Loop for a possible restraining order violation. An officer took a report.
8:34 p.m. — A caller on Mount Harris Loop, La Grande, reported a possible hit-and-run involving cattle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested a 52-year-old man on a Union County warrant for driving while suspended or revoked.
9:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a vehicle crash. Officers arrested Tanner Ryan Johnson, 22, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:50 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a loud party at a residence on the 62600 block of Bird Lane, La Grande. A deputy counseled the person involved.
10:54 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a loud party at a residence on the 62800 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande, which is the road one block north of Bird Lane. A deputy responded and counseled that person as well.
Sunday, Oct. 4
1:17 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about loud noise on the 1900 block of H avenue. Officers arrived and counseled the subjects involved.
1:58 a.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of Eighth Street, La Grande, reported someone was pounding on their door. Officers arrived and determined the person was a friend of the caller.
10:12 a.m. — A caller reported a dead deer in the road at Walton Road and Buchanan Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and removed the carcass.
12:52 p.m. — A caller reported a pug on the loose on the 900 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact with the person, who said they would take the dog to the shelter.
2:37 p.m. — A resident flagged down a Union County sheriff’s deputy in the area of the 10500 block of North McAlister Road, La Grande, for a juvenile causing a disturbance. The deputy explained options.
4:38 p.m. — Oregon State Police booked Orlando Sanchez Jr. into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, for felony methamphetamine possession and third-degree rape.
7:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a handgun stolen from the 1900 block of Alder Street.
8:34 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a cougar in the area of the 62200 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande.
