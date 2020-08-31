FRIDAY, AUG. 28
5:04 a.m. — A tree branch blocked the road at O Avenue and Second Street, La Grande. An officer notified the city’s public works department.
9:36 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande.
11:33 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Dairy Queen, 2312 Island Ave., for a possible burglary. An officer took a report.
4:38 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Aleah Dawn Hurse, 20, for possession of meth and a federally controlled substance.
7:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of X Avenue for a domestic disturbance. The circumstances did not warrant a mandatory arrest.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
The Observer did not receive a bulletin detailing law enforcement activity for Saturday, Aug. 29
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
2:04 p.m — A caller reported a male was causing a road hazard near milepost 3 on Highway 30, La Grande. Law enforcement responded but did not find the individual.
3:09 p.m. — A caller reported a male was causing a road hazard near milepost 4 on Highway 30, La Grande. Law enforcement responded and had the person get off the road.
5:15 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile caused a disturbance on the 2900 block of Third Street, La Grande. An officer responded and talked to the people at the scene.
6:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of a motorcycle from the 65500 block of Hull Lane, Imbler.
