Public safety report for Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021
Sep 14, 2021

Friday, Sept. 10

6:08 a.m. — A caller reported a female was sleeping on the sidewalk on the 200 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and talked with the woman.

8:16 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of gunshots in the area of 73200 Kingsbury Lane, Elgin. A deputy made contact with the caller.

11:02 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a restraining order violation on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue. An officer made contact.

1:26 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 500 block of Fifth Street, North Powder. An animal enforcement officer made contact.

2:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Hillcrest Drive and Jupiter Way on a report of a car prowler. Officers counseled a person at the scene.

8:48 p.m. — A caller reported a barking dog at West Harrison and South Main streets, La Grande.

Saturday, Sept. 11

5:41 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2000 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, for report of a disturbance and resolved the situation.

11:12 a.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 500 block of Second Street, Cove. An animal enforcement officer contacted the caller and took information.

4:15 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer made contact and took information.

5:46 p.m. — A caller at a residence on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande, requested assistance with a mentally ill subject. An officer made contact and took information.

8:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Cherry Street on a report of a disturbance and separated the people involved.

8:54 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. Law enforcement responded and resolved the situation.

10:50 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots at the La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave. An Oregon State Police trooper responded and determined the sound came from a backfiring vehicle.
