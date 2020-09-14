Friday, Sept. 11
6:46 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of South Fifth Street, Elgin on a report of stolen vehicle.
8:16 a.m. — La Grande responded to the 2000 block of Cove Avenue on a report of a disturbance and resolved the situation.
1:52 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the first block of South 14th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded.
5:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of juveniles causing a disturbance on the 700 block of F Avenue. An officer will follow up on the situation.
Saturday, Sept. 12
3:24 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Alder Street for a loud party. Police told homeowners to keep it down.
11:20 a.m. — La Grande police received a request to help someone in a mental health crisis.
8:13 p.m. — A caller reported illegal fireworks in use on the 800 block of Fifth Street, La Grande. Police responded and warned the people involved.
11:30 p.m. — La Grande police headed to the 1400 block of Ninth Street on a complaint about another loud party. Officers warned the people involved for a nuisance violation.
Sunday, Sept. 13
11:12 a.m. — LA Grande police responded to the 2800 block of Fourth Street on a report of harassment. An officer explained options.
1:52 p.m. — La Grande police placed 48-hour tow warning on two vehicles at 18th Street and Jakob Avenue.
2:01 p.m. — A caller reported livestock was on the loose on Morgan Lake Road, La Grande.
7:08 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose at Highway 82 and Rinehart Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined there was no loose livestock in that area but there were elk.
10:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers warned two people for disorderly conduct.
