10:04 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 1100 block of G Avenue. An officer took information.
2:17 p.m. — A caller reported an injured bird in the 800 block of J Avenue, La Grande.
4:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a juvenile disturbance. An officer determined there was no crime and contacted the Center for Human Development, La Grande,
5:45 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy and local medics responded to the area of milepost 15 on Highway 203, Union, on a report of a motorcycle colliding with a deer.
5:52 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism at Buffalo Peak Golf Course, 1224 E. Fulton St., Union, and a request for an extra patrol at the course.
11:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis. An ambulance took the person to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
Saturday, Sept. 18
1 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 70 block of Rapid Run Loop on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Eric Donald Sommerville, 25, for a no contact order violation, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and interfering with making a report.
7:56 a.m. — A caller reported injured cattle on railroad tracks near Union.
5:10 p.m. — A caller reported an assault of an employee at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded. The victim did not want to pursue a case, and deputies trespassed one and counseled a person for disorderly conduct.
7:48 p.m. — A caller reported possible illegal fireworks in the area of the 800 block of F Avenue, La Grande. An officer checked the area but found nothing to report.
8:41 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on a report of vehicles cutting cookies in the parking lot. Deputies counseled the drivers involved.
9:57 p.m. — A resident in La Grande threatened self-harm. An officer responded, and the resident went to Grande Ronde Hospital.
10:54 p.m. — La Grande police stopped a vehicle at Fourth Street and Penn Avenue and arrested Doug Troy Runyon, 39, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.