Friday, Sept. 18
6 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Century Loop on a report of a person violating a restraining order. The person was gone before police arrived.
11:44 a.m. — A caller reported sheep on the loose in the area of the 70300 block of Valley View Road, Elgin.
12:42 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Cedar Street, Elgin, on a report of a possible assault. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
7:47 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at the Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave., La Grande. Officers responded and separated the parties involved.
Saturday, Sept. 19
12:14 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle theft on Seventh Street. An officer made contact and will follow up.
8:06 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a home on the 68000 block of Hunter Road, Summerville. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
11:44 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 1000 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. The dispatch center logged the information for the animal enforcement officer.
2:28 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin S. Carman, 44, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and on a Union County warrant for failure to appear.
7:15 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a possible transient going through trash on the 1600 block of Seventh Street. An officer responded and the subject was fine.
11:10 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a loud party at Bryan and Caddies streets, Cove. A deputy arrived and counseled the people involved.
Sunday, Sept. 20
10:03 a.m. — A caller found a box of Christmas ornaments on the 200 block of North 16th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy retrieved the box and took them to Elgin City Hall, 790 S. Eighth Ave.
2:01 p.m. — A caller reported a person was operating a model car on Walton Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the operator.
2:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Pioneer SK8 Park on a report of a fight. Officers separated the people involved, and none wanted to pursue the matter further.
3:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Fir Street and Washington Avenue on a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police cited a driver for careless driving.
9:08 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of X Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties but the circumstances did not rise to the level of a crime.
10:23 p.m. — La Grande police again responded to the 1400 block of X Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance, and officers determined the circumstances did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
