Friday, Sept. 24
8:03 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a restraining order violation at a residence on the 1300 block of Beverly Terrace, Elgin. A deputy made contact.
10:14 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and separated the parties.
2:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Gekeler Lane and 20th Street on a report of a suspicious person and arrested a 22-year-old man for disorderly conduct.
3:44 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy conducted a field interrogation at French and Hibbler Streets, Cove, and arrested Glen Eymard Thibodeau, 34, for reckless driving, criminal mischief, a restraining order violation, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
4:23 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 2900 block of Third Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
7:21 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a vehicle crash in the area of 63900 High Valley Road, Cove. The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Lee Marshall, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:24 p.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of the 100 block of Fir Street, La Grande.
Saturday, Sept. 25
6:35 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Dairy Queen, 2312 Island Ave., on a report of indecent exposure and arrested Corey Eugene Windham, 51, for assault on a public safety officer.
8:11 a.m. — A caller reported a deer stuck in a fence on the 500 block of 16th Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded but did not find the deer.
4:48 p.m. — A caller complained about littering on the 200 block of 16th Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
6:36 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from a residence on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and explained options.
8:47 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a male walking in and out of traffic at Fir Street and Washington Avenue. Officers searched the area but did not find the person.
8:47 p.m. — At the same time as the above call, La Grande police received a report of a male going door to door on the 2700 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded, took information and arranged for an extra patrol.
Sunday, Sept. 26
1:41 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances. An officer made contact with three people, counseled them and told them to move along.
2 a.m. — A caller reported a loud party on the 1700 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the party was shutting down.
9:28 a.m. — A caller on the 600 block of West Delta Street, Union, reported a dog bit someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
1:29 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 1400 block of T Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and would follow up.
5:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street for an assault. The officer found this did not rise to a level of mandatory arrest.
9:03 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in the area of 73800 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. A deputy responded and separated the parties.
11:17 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
