Friday, Sept. 25
7:08 a.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande, complained about barking dogs.
8:10 a.m. — A caller reported juveniles tried to damage residential property in the 200 block of Chestnut Street, La Grande.
8:31 a.m. — A caller on the 2000 block of Third Street, La Grande, reported the theft of a political sign but did not want to pursue charges.
11:53 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a utility trailer from the 10300 block of West First Street, La Grande.
3 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary at the Sacajawea Mobile Home Park, 2403 Riddle Road, La Grande.
5:42 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a La Grande-area residence on a report of a sex crime. The deputy took a report.
6:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the 400 block of North 12th Street, Elgin, for animal abandonment.
Saturday. Sept. 26
1:21 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a fight, but people left before officers arrived.
8:17 a.m. — A caller on the 58800 block of Highway 203, Union, complained about an ongoing problem with loose dogs.
10:23 a.m. — A caller reported someone going through a dumpster on the 2000 block of Second Street, La Grande. The person left before an officer arrived.
1:41 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 3300 block of Union Street, but the situation calmed down before officers arrived.
7:20 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint on the 700 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin. The people said they would keep down the noise.
9:10 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded again to a noise complaint on the 700 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin, but the party was quiet upon arrival.
Sunday, Sept. 27
12:11 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a loud party on the 2700 block of Birch Street. Officers arrived, and the party ended.
12:22 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint on the 700 block of Hill Street, Cove, for juveniles throwing a party. A deputy talked to the homeowners about the situation.
6:42 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Medical Springs area on a report of a slaughtered cow.
1:48 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Fourth Street, but the pedestrian left before officers arrived.
7:29 p.m. — La Grande police tried to conduct a traffic stop at X Avenue and Birch Street, but the driver fled. Police caught the vehicle and arrested the driver, Kaden Barnhart, 21, for felony attempt to elude and reckless driving.
9:35 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 10700 block of Island City on a report of a fight and resolved the situation.
