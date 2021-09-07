Friday, Aug. 3
6:03 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a complaint about criminal mischief at Community Connection’s Public Transit, 1504 N. Albany St., and arrested Brandon Louis Buckley, 24, transient, for a stalking order violation.
1:54 p.m. — La Grande police returned to Community Connection’s Public Transit on a report of indecent exposure. An officer resolved the situation.
3:13 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s office responded to Interstate 84 near milepost 253 for a domestic disturbance. The deputy separated the parties.
3:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Century Loop on a report of a disturbance and arrested Rodrick Warren Smith, 53, for fourth-degree assault and second-degree trespass.
10:03 p.m. — A caller reported harassment at a business at La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and contacted the Center for Human Development, La Grande.
Saturday, Aug. 4
10:47 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 600 block of North Sixth Avenue, Elgin.
12:47 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a resident who was suffering a mental or emotional crisis. Officers responded and gave the person resources to contact.
8:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Wendy’s, 2304 Island Ave., La Grande, on a report of two males yelling at each other. An officer found they were arguing and resolved the situation.
8:44 p.m. — Local law enforcement received the first of numerous calls reporting fireworks. The first report came from the vicinity of 66200 Hunter Road, Summerville. The second call came in at 8:52 p.m. from the 1000 block of Galveston Street, Elgin. Another a couple of minutes later reported fireworks at East Fulton and West Harrison streets, La Grande. Calls also came in from Terra Lea Court and the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande, and from the 600 block of Detroit Street, Elgin.
Sunday, Aug. 5
1:40 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Damian A. Bernard, 57, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of reckless endangering and one for driving while suspended.
10:47 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect in the area of 63200 Highway 203, La Grande.
2:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on a report of a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis and provided resources.
6:18 p.m. — A female screamed and threw items at Bubbles Laundry, 2001 Adams Ave., La Grande. Police responded and trespassed the woman from the business.
8:10 p.m. — A resident on the 2800 block of Minam Court, La Grande, complained about an ongoing problem with barking dogs.
11:52 p.m. — A call from the 1400 block of Cedar Street, La Grande, reported someone threw something at a house but there was no damage. An officer responded and arranged for extra patrols.
