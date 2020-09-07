Friday, Sept. 4
8:25 a.m. — A caller in La Grande reported someone suffering a mental or emotional crisis. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded. The person decided to seek medical help.
11:42 a.m. — A three-legged dog was on the loose in the area of Ruckman Avenue and Sixth Street, Imbler.
12:23 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 2200 block of Jakob Street.
5:31 p.m. — Law enforcement received a complaint about possible harassment on the 1300 block of Eighth Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, served a restraining order and told the person to move along.
8:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Y Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers separated the people involved.
11:01 p.m. — La Grande police cited a 31-year-old man for hit-and-run involving property.
Saturday, Sept. 5
4:27 a.m. — La Grande police responded again to the 1000 block of Y Avenue for a disturbance. Police again broke it up and talked to the people involved.
8:16 a.m. — A caller on the 2900 block of Depot Street, La Grande, reported vandalism to a vehicle.
10:31 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to a report of a possible assault on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City.
2:47 p.m. — A caller on the 1400 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande, reported a female was taking photos of her house. Police arrived and talked to the female, who was working for a real estate company.
4:40 p.m. — A caller on Forest Service Road 2110, La Grande, reported an aggressive camper ran over his bow. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller and took information.
5:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square in downtown to deal with a person yelling obscenities. Officers counseled the person.
9:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and criminal mischief on the 1400 block of N Avenue. An officer took down information.
10:58 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union, on a report of possible arson.
Sunday, Sept. 6
1:03 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of Washington Avenue on a complaint about a loud party. Officers arrived, and the party moved indoors.
10:40 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. Police responded, found out people were arguing and one person left to calm down.
5:30 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 400 block of North First Street, Union. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
10:43 p.m. — A male was screaming in the street on the 2700 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. Police responded, but the person had returned to his home.
