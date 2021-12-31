Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
7:20 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a report of a disturbance and resolved the situation.
11:29 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime that occurred in the county jail, La Grande.
12:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the first block of Depot Street on a report of a disturbance and cited a 57-year-old woman for trespassing.
12:45 p.m. — A resident at Clover Glen Apartments, 2212 Cove Ave., La Grande, reported harassment. An officer responded, took information and tried to find the other party.
1:24 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Longbranch Bar & Eats, 208 Depot St., on a report of a female causing a disturbance. Officers trespassed one person.
6:25 p.m. — A caller reported malfunctioning railroad arms at Highway 203 and Pierce Road, La Grande.
7:09 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on the 400 block of South Bellwood Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find anything suspicious.
Thursday, Dec. 30
12:02 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of Momiji, 11627 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a fight. The deputy found people were only arguing.
2:12 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious female was in front of The Local, 508 Adams Ave., La Grande. The situation was resolved before police responded.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.