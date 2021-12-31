Wednesday, Dec. 29

7:20 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a report of a disturbance and resolved the situation.

11:29 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime that occurred in the county jail, La Grande.

12:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the first block of Depot Street on a report of a disturbance and cited a 57-year-old woman for trespassing.

12:45 p.m. — A resident at Clover Glen Apartments, 2212 Cove Ave., La Grande, reported harassment. An officer responded, took information and tried to find the other party.

1:24 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Longbranch Bar & Eats, 208 Depot St., on a report of a female causing a disturbance. Officers trespassed one person.

6:25 p.m. — A caller reported malfunctioning railroad arms at Highway 203 and Pierce Road, La Grande.

7:09 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on the 400 block of South Bellwood Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find anything suspicious.

Thursday, Dec. 30

12:02 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of Momiji, 11627 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a fight. The deputy found people were only arguing.

2:12 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious female was in front of The Local, 508 Adams Ave., La Grande. The situation was resolved before police responded.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.