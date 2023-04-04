Friday, March 31
7:44 a.m.: During a field interrogation at Safeway, La Grande police arrested Michael Hanson, 44, on a probation and parole detainer.
10:22 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a suspicious person at Anytime Fitness. Law enforcement responded and warned one subject.
11:59 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received an animal complaint from the 320 block of North Main Street in Union. The animal enforcement officer responded and the dog owner was warned.
1:23 p.m.: La Grande police received a complaint of a sex crime.
3:36 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a disturbance on the 1500 block of 21st Street involving a person possibly experiencing a mental disorder. An officer responded and the parties were separated.
6:28 p.m.: La Grande police responded to the Oregon Department of Transportation building for a burglary alarm. The party responsible for the building was contacted.
7:41 p.m.: Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Macario Ibarra, 40, on two Union County failure to appear warrants.The original charges were for second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree failure to appear.
8:16 p.m.: While on the 1200 block of Hall Street for a follow-up, La Grande police arrested Jeremy Reeder, 24, on charges of identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
10:38 p.m.: A caller reported a juvenile disturbance on the 3200 block of Columbia Street. La Grande police officers responded and explained the available options.
Saturday, April 1
12:43 a.m.: During a field interrogation on the 200 block of Depot Street, La Grande police arrested Cory Hamilton, 38, for felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and on a probation violation.
1:26 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Galveston Street in Elgin. Deputies separated and counseled the subjects.
1:46 a.m.: While responding to a domestic disturbance on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande police arrested Jejo Haes, 26, for a probation violation.
6:54 a.m.: La Grande police received a report of a person who was dead on the 1600 block of V Avenue. Officers responded and took a report.
3:19 p.m.: The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of harassment at Walmart, Island City. A deputy made contact and trespassed one person.
4:16 p.m.: La Grande police on a follow-up at Royal Motor Inn trespassed individuals from the business.
5:41 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on the 400 block of East Dearborn Street, Union. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and counseled subjects.
9:52 p.m.: A caller reported a white goose was at the Sinclair station in North Powder all day.
Sunday, April 2
1:38 a.m.: La Grande police dealt with person with a mental disorder on the 1500 block of 21st Street.
8 a.m. : La Grande police received a report of a parking complaint at the American Legion Post 43. An officer responded and trespassed one person.
12:23 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary at Artesian Blue in Cove. A deputy responded and took information.
2:54 p.m. A caller reported a female was being loud on the 1600 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and advised the person to keep it down.
3:32 p.m.: La Grande police received a report of a transient harassing customers at Dollar Tree. An officer warned the subject.
8:30 p.m.: La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Depot Street on a complaint about a disturbance. Police warned one person for disorderly conduct.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.