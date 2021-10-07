Friday, Oct. 1
10:59 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy reported livestock on the loose at Hunter and End roads, La Grande.
11:24 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
12:51 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal abuse on Catherine Creek Lane, Union.
6:01 p.m. — A caller reported indecent exposure on the 1300 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. The subject was gone before an officer arrived.
9:21 p.m. — A caller reported a homeless person on the 1700 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and the person was OK.
10:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about loud noise at Seventh Street and Penn Avenue. An officer responded, and the resident agreed to keep the noise down.
Saturday, Oct. 2
11:36 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of horse neglect on Roulet Loop, Elgin.
5:25 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
7:32 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shane Lee Hood, 35, of Elgin, for strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
9:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of T Avenue on a report of an assault. An officer explained options.
10:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded the La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave., for a disturbance at a business. An officer took a report, and police cited a 25-year-old man for second-degree criminal mischief.
10:45 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of K Avenue on a noise complaint. An officer warned juveniles for loud music.
11:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue on a report of a loud party. Police warned the occupants for loud music.
Sunday, Oct. 3
12:43 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Depot Street on a report of a fight. Police searched, but found no suspects and no one wanted to press charges.
1:34 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane on a noise complaint. The subject went inside the residence.
11:41 a.m. — A caller reported sheep were in the road at Rinehart Lane and Highway 82, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer responded and returned the sheep to their pasture.
1:36 p.m. — A caller complained about a dog barking on South E Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and the dog no longer was barking (just how it goes).
3:10 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile causing a disturbance on the 600 block of 19th Street, La Grande. Officers responded and explained options.
5:15 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Spring Avenue and Foley Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
8:51 p.m. — A caller in the area of 60300 Leopard Drive, Cove, asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding a civil situation. A deputy made contact and explained options.
10:01 p.m. — A caller complained about a dog barking on the 1300 block of Y Avenue, La Grande.
Monday, Oct. 4
9:39 a.m. — A resident in the area of 75800 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin, asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding a dispute with a neighbor. A deputy made contact and explained options.
10:31 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of littering on Five Point Creek Road, La Grande. A deputy made contact and passed information to a county work crew.
10:35 a.m. — La Grande police received a report from the Chevron station at 2706 Island Ave. of a backpack containing drug paraphernalia. An officer responded and retrieved the property.
12:51 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
1:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Cedar Street to assist with a fire call. Police issued one citation.
2:42 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a complaint about possible child abuse. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
7:20 p.m. — La Grande police were notified of a juvenile disturbance on the 1000 block of Frontier Court. Officers responded and took a report.
9:52 p.m. — A caller complained about noise from a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An officer responded but the noise had stopped.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
8:21 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Community Bank, 2313 Adams Ave., La Grande, for a hold up alarm. Officers determined the alarm malfunctioned.
9:38 a.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 90 block of North 16th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact; an animal enforcement officer will follow up.
12:53 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1100 block of O Avenue. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
4:45 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bit someone on the 600 block of G Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
5:35 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a juvenile disturbance on the 700 block of South Main Street, Union. An Oregon State Police trooper responded.
8:39 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a lodging voucher at the La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave. An officer responded, gave a person a ride but did not issue a voucher.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Saturday, Oct. 2, 1:33 p.m. — A trooper responded to a report of a semitrailer crash on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 275. At the scene, according to OSP, the trooper found an off-duty Pendleton firefighter/paramedic was treating the semi’s driver, a 56-year-old man from Mount Vernon, Washington, who was bleeding “fairly well” from a cut on his head. The trooper touched the driver’s left side, and he reacted with significant pain.
The driver said he took a corner too wide, went into the shoulder of the road, overcorrected and ended up rolling the semitrailer at least twice. An emergency helicopter flew him to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
