9:20 a.m. — La Grande police conducted a welfare check on a person who may have been experiencing mental or emotional distress. Police notified the Center for Human Development, Inc.
10:44 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy found cattle on the loose at West Center and South Fourth streets, Union, and returned the cows to their owner.
1:39 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person who may have been experiencing mental or emotional distress. Officers found the person, who said he would not harm himself.
2:08 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Cedar Street, Elgin, reported harassment from a FedEx driver. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and referred the resident to FedEx.
2:46 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1800 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer made contact and explained options regarding a stalking order.
4:36 p.m. — La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St., made a report about harassment. The school resource officer made contact and planned to follow up.
8:54 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande, reported a neighbor pounded on her door and told her to be quiet. An officer responded and the situation between neighbors was resolved for now.
10:34 p.m. — The Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave., La Grande, reported someone was smoking in a guest room. An officer responded. The person got back their money and left. Police noted there was no sign anyone had been smoking.
Thursday, April 14
6:53 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 1000 block of 21st Street. An officer responded and took a report.
12:10 p.m. — A caller reported horses on the loose in the area of 62800 Fruitdale Lane, La Grande. The owner of the horses resolved the situation before an animal enforcement officer responded.
1:42 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse/neglect on the 1000 block of B Avenue, L Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
4:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a report on a runaway juvenile. Officers responded, and the youth returned home.
4:55 p.m. — A resident on the 1700 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, reported a burglary. An officer made contact and took a report.
10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Fir Street on a report of possible gunshots. Officers searched but found no one shooting.
