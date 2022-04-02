7:44 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of an attempted burglary at a residence on the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
7:57 a.m. — A caller reported a kitten was stuck on the 800 block of North First Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer freed the kitten.
2:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to 21st Street and O Avenue for a vehicle crash without injuries. Police took a report.
4:05 p.m. — The La Grande parking enforcement officer cited a vehicle on the 100 block of Greenwood Street for parking in the wrong direction.
4:48 p.m. — A resident on the 700 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, made a complaint about telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and provided options.
4:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about noise on the 700 block of Bellwood Street, Union. A deputy responded and counseled juveniles.
7:43 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police responded to the 86200 block of Mount Glen Road, La Grande, on a report of a possible assault. Law enforcement found the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
9:02 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, and arrested James Glenn Elliott, 20, of La Grande, for first-degree theft.
Thursday, March 31
6:54 a.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 3000 block of First Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
1:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of identity theft at Denny’s Restaurant, 2604 Island Ave., La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
2:28 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the area of 69800 Haefer Lane, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
2:41 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 1600 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer will follow up.
2:52 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of identity theft at Pinehurst Apartments, 1502 21st St. An officer made contact and took a report.
6:44 p.m. — A caller reported three dogs were running loose in the area of Cove Avenue and Portland Street, La Grande.
8:20 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about suspicious circumstances on the 600 block of 18th Street. An officer responded and determined it was a small pile of leaves.
