Wednesday, April 20
7:22 a.m. — A resident on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande, reported telephonic harassment and requested law enforcement warn everyone involved.
7:48 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Damon Lee Stevens, 46, who already was in custody in the Union County Jail, La Grande, on three warrants: a Clackamas County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of false information to a police officer; a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; and on a warrant out of Dona Ana County, New Mexico, for failure to appear on charges of trafficking by possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:50 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an aggressive dog on the 200 block of North 16th Avenue, Elgin.
12:01 p.m. — A La Grande police officer saw a person standing in the middle of the road on the 2300 block of Island Avenue and warned the person for disorderly conduct.
4:14 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an aggressive dog on the 800 block of Third Street, North Powder. An animal enforcement officer made contact, found the dog was on its own property and provided options.
6:34 p.m. — A caller on the 1000 block of B Avenue, La Grande, reported dogs were chasing sheep.
8:49 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the area of Island Avenue and Pine Street, La Grande, on a complaint about careless driving and counseled the subject.
9:45 p.m. — La Grande police responded the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a request for assistance with someone experiencing mental illness. Police provided assistance.
Thursday, April 21
10:32 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a civil disturbance. An officer explained options.
11:35 a.m. — A caller on the 1800 block of G Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
12 p.m. — La Grande police at a traffic stop on the 2200 block of Sixth Street arrested Patrick Wayne Crowson, 38, on multiple warrants for failure to appear in Union County and one in Umatilla County.
2:02 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin.
5:43 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary on the 70500 block of Valley View Road, Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
6:31 p.m. — La Grande officers responded to C Avenue and Cedar Street on a complaint about a careless driver and warned the driver.
