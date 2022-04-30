Wednesday, April 27
7:12 a.m. — An animal enforcement officer responded to the 900 block of Sunset Drive, La Grande, for a dog at large. The officer impounded the dog.
8:19 a.m. — A La Grande officer responded to a call about a domestic disturbance on the 1100 block of W Avenue and resolved the situation.
8:38 a.m. — A resident on the 60300 block of McAlister Road, La Grande, asked for contact regarding fraud. A deputy made contact and explained options.
10:03 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about child neglect. Police took a report.
10:50 a.m. — La Grande police conducted a welfare check on an individual on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue and called for medical help.
10:50 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible neglect. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:54 a.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin, asked for contact regarding a possible restraining order violation. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
2:10 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for assistance with trespassing people from a residence on the 100 block of Sixth Street. An officer made contact and explained options.
6:15 p.m. — An Elgin resident on the 200 block of South 12th Avenue reported a relative took a dirt bike. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
7:54 p.m. — A caller reported a person was causing a disturbance at McDonald’s, 2308 Island Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and cited a 38-year-old man for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Thursday, April 28
1:19 a.m. — A caller on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, made a complaint about fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
9:40 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about littering on the 2200 block of 26th Street. An officer responded and trespassed one person.
11:12 a.m. — A caller at Grocery Outlet, 11301 Island Ave., Island City, reported locking keys and an infant inside their vehicle. Law enforcement contacted Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership, which assisted.
11:51 a.m. — A caller reported a horse and donkey on the loose in the area of M Avenue and Alder Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and returned the animals to their owners.
3:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a runaway. An officer made contact and returned the person home.
3:21 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a sex crime in Cove.
9:47 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on an Elgin resident. The person was fine.
11:06 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the area of 64100 Case Road, Cove. Deputies found there was no crime and the parties had separated.
