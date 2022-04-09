12:33 a.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop at Second Street and X Avenue cited a 15-year-old boy for attempt to elude.
3:35 a.m. — A caller reported a female was walking and yelling on the 1400 block of W Avenue, La Grande.
3:55 a.m. — A caller reported a male was waking in the road in the area of Adams Avenue and Depot Street, La Grande. An officer responded and warned the person for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, April 7
7:11 a.m. — A resident on the 900 block of Dogwood Street, Elgin, reported the possible theft of a dog.
8:33 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office cited and released Rachelle Diahann Smith, 54, on a Union County warrant charging resisting arrest, attempted assault of a public safety officer and harassment.
10:34 a.m. — A resident on the 1700 block of First Street, La Grande, made a complaint about telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
12:29 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a disturbance and provided a ride to one of the parties involved.
1:19 p.m. — A caller complained about noise on the 1400 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and warned the subjects.
1:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at a business at 2516 Cove Ave. An officer made contact and took a report.
3:14 p.m. — La Grande police and the local school resource officer responded to La Grande High School, 708 K Ave., La Grande, on a report of a juvenile disturbance. The SRO will follow up with the school.
3:39 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1700 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies provided options.
6:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave., on a report of vandalism and trespassed one male.
