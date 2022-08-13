Wednesday, Aug. 10
9:50 a.m. — A caller on Jefferson Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer regarding animal cruelty. An officer made contact and took information.
4:19 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Union.
6:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of animal neglect on the 1800 block of G Avenue.
6:56 p.m. — A caller on the 69300 block of Antles Lane, Cove, reported a dog bit someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
9:50 p.m. — A resident on the 900 block of East Ash Street, Union, reported an attempted burglary.
1:52 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 700 block of 13th Street. An officer responded and took a report.
9:13 a.m. — A caller reported a transient camp on May Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and told the subject to move along.
1:57 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog at large in the area of Penn Avenue and Second Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded, returned the dog home and counseled the owners.
2:28 p.m. — A caller reported a dog was in a vehicle at Bud Jackson’s Eatery & Taps, 2209 Adams Ave., La Grande.
5:09 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of child neglect. An officer responded and took a report.
9:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of A Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers counseled the parties involved.
