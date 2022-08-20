Wednesday, Aug. 17
9:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to G & V Supply, 1507 Jefferson Ave., and arrested Michael Lance Bouska, 32, for first-degree arson, reckless burning and second-degree criminal mischief.
10:12 a.m. — A caller reported finding a ferret on the 2700 block of Birch Street, La Grande.
1:19 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported identity theft. Police made contact and took a report.
5:51 p.m. — A caller reported a restraining order violation on the 3200 block of Alder Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:20 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 10500 Tilos Court, La Grande, on a complaint about a loud party. The deputy counseled the people involved.
Thursday, Aug. 18
1:57 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Third Street and G Avenue on a report of a loud disturbance. An officer counseled the party involved.
3:07 a.m. — A caller reported a possible vehicle break-in on the 2300 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and arrested Adam Joseph Holdsworth, 41, for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, offensive littering and resisting arrest.
7:39 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a call about a domestic disturbance. Police warned one person for harassment and disorderly conduct.
2:10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Moy’s Dynasty, 1914 Adams Ave., on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
4:29 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande, on a report of a person who died. The sheriff’s office took a report.
9:20 p.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 2100 block of Fir Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took information.
