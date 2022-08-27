Wednesday, Aug. 24
7:29 a.m. — GRH Urgent Care, 10303 S. Walton Road, island City, reported a patient with a dog bite. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
11:51 a.m. — A caller on the 500 block of Fifth Street, Imbler, reported an injured dog. An animal enforcement officer responded and took the dog to the Animal Health Center, La Grande.
11:52 a.m. — A caller reported cattle on the loose in the area of 59800 Glass Hill Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer contacted the caller and attempted to find the owner of the cows.
12:50 p.m. — A caller on the 2900 block of Union Street, La Grande, reported a transient camp.
4:13 p.m. — Police and medics responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, for a person experiencing a mental or emotional crisis.
7:50 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal cruelty at Wolf Creek Reservoir, North Powder.
Thursday, Aug. 25
8:36 a.m. — A caller on the 400 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported a transient trespassing. An officer responded, and the person agreed to leave the area.
2:27 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned motor home in the area of Clark Creek and Cemetery roads, Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
2:42 p.m. — A caller on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported a neglected animal. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a dog to the shelter.
5:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of fraud on the 1800 block of Fourth Street. An officer made contact and explained options.
9:38 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance at Summerville Road and Dry Creek Lane, Summerville. A deputy responded and gave assistance.
