Wednesday, Aug. 3
8:15 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 6300 block of Hunter Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
1:49 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person in the road on the 1300 block of Willow Street. Police responded and arrested a 39-year-old man for disorderly conduct.
4:03 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a possible drug law violation at Union City Park, Union. A deputy responded and counseled the parties involved.
8:25 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and will provide an extra patrol.
11:17 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about parking on the 2800 block of Athens Court. An officer responded and gave the subjects a warning.
Thursday, Aug. 4
7:45 a.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported criminal mischief. An officer responded and will follow up.
9:39 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 600 block of South 18th Street on a report of a disturbance. The officer explained options to the parties involved.
11:03 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from the 600 block of Second Street, North Powder. A deputy took a report.
2:30 p.m. — La Grande police at Spruce Street and Russell Avenue arrested a 23-year-old woman for reckless driving.
5:02 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy on the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, noticed a male going through a dumpster. The male left before the deputy returned.
8:31 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of a disturbance. Officers trespassed one male.
