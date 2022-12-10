7:44 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check at Max Square for a person who may be homeless. Officers responded; the subject was OK and moved along.
9:26 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Nicholas Geatano Olivera, 41, of La Grande, while lodged in the Union County Correctional Facility on a Union County probation violation warrant charging unlawful manufacture and importing or transferring a firearm.
11:38 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance at Safeway. Officers responded and contacted the Center for Human Development Inc.
5:01 p.m. — A caller reported a deer running around in traffic near Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find the deer.
11:13 p.m. — A resident on the 2100 block of Walnut Street, La Grande, reported an ongoing problem with trespassing. An officer responded, contacted all parties and provided options.
Thursday, Dec. 8
11:40 a.m. — A caller reported a rabbit was on the loose on the 2800 block of Third Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
2:09 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about telephonic harassment on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded and warned one person.
4:48 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of harassment from Central Elementary School. An officer made contact and referred the matter to the school resource officer.
5 p.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop at Eighth Street and O Avenue arrested Aaron Robert Nichols, 20, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
8:24 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Third and Center streets, North Powder, on a report of fireworks. The deputy counseled one person.
