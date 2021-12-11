Public safety report: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 Dec 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Dec. 88:35 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a sex crime. An officer responded and took a report.8:52 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a vehicle on the 1400 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.9:16 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a burglary at Self Service Furniture Warehouse, 2216 Adams Ave., and took a report.2:50 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 1000 block of Second Street, La Grande. An officer responded and will follow up.4:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of child neglect. An officer responded and took a report.5:42 p.m. — A caller reported a person with a flashlight was walking around in fenced area on the 900 block of X Avenue, La Grande. The caller then reported the person had left.8:51 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported the theft of a vehicle. An officer made contact and later determined the vehicle had been repossessed.11:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of O Avenue on a report of a car prowler. An officer found a person was looking for cans.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterThursday, Dec. 912:14 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 1900 block of Second Street. An officer made contact and explained options.12:50 a.m. — A caller reported water coming up through the cement on the 2100 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. Dispatch contacted the city water department.1:02 a.m. — Local emergency services responded to the area of 62200 Fruitdale Lane, La Grande, for a traffic crash involving injuries. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report.11:05 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.1:42 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a sex crime. Police took a report for assault.4 p.m. — A caller reported a stalking order violation on the 1700 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and will follow up.10:35 p.m. — A resident on the 1600 block of M Avenue, La Grande, reported a vehicle was blocking a driveway. An officer responded and resolved the situation.11:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Depot Street on a report of a theft and trespassed one person from the scene. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News AgricultureElectionsLocal NewsNationalNorthwestStateWildfires Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
