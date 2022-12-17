12:53 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about animal neglect in the area of 76400 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin.
6:07 p.m. — A caller on the 1400 block of Carolyn Terrace, Elgin, reported suspicious footprints in the snow near a neighbor’s house. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, took information and gave options.
6:41 p.m. — A caller reported trespassers on the railroad right-of-way near the Grande Ronde River a short distance northwest of La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found an unoccupied encampment.
6:46 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to D&B Supply, 10101 E. First St., Island City, on a report of a disturbance. Deputies counseled the people involved.
7:12 p.m. — A caller in the area of 62000 Evergreen Road, La Grande, reported an ongoing problem with trespassers. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
Thursday, Dec. 15
9:23 a.m. — A caller reported a sex crime in Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:57 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and the livestock were put down.
4:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment. An officer responded and counseled the party.
7:14 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a counterfeit bill at Panda Express, La Grande.
9:09 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on the 600 block of Cedar Street, Elgin. The sounds were determined to be from fireworks.
10:34 p.m. — A caller reported a noise complaint on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and provided options.
