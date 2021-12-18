Wednesday, Dec. 15
7:43 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a theft on the 1600 block of Cove Avenue. An officer took a report.
9:56 a.m. — A resident on the 600 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin, reported a theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
11:59 a.m. — A caller reported a juvenile was causing a disturbance at a residence on the 700 block of South Main Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
1:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Integrated Services Building, 1607 Gekeler Lane, on a report of drug paraphernalia. An officer disposed of the item.
4:15 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 300 block of Aquarius Way. An officer made contact and took information, but the victim did not want to pursue a case.
4:26 p.m. — A caller reported an abandoned cat on the 2100 block of Leo Lane, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
4:54 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of Jasper Street, Cove, reported identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
4:56 p.m. — A caller reported an injured cat on the 700 block of South Second Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
10:14 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 71000 block of Hindman Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the parties.
Thursday, Dec. 16
12:13 a.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of Cedar Street, La Grande, reported a runaway. An officer responded and took a report.
8:14 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Cherry Street and Cove Avenue on report of a possible hit-and-run. Officers issued a citation.
9:05 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of criminal mischief at Desires, 1105 Washington Ave. An officer responded and counseled a person, who left the area. Police planned to follow up.
1:38 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Court Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties separated when officers arrived. Police counseled both.
4:06 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Union High School, 540 S. Main St., Union, on a report of fraud. The deputy counseled a person.
4:08 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a mentally ill person. Deputies counseled one woman.
5:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Union County Warming Station, 2008 Third St., on a report of a disturbance. Police found this was verbal and resolved the situation.
6:24 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Londin Hair Company, 1103 Washington Ave., on a report of a drug law violation. An officer counseled one person.
9:17 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to The Elgin Station, 52 N. Eighth Ave., on a report of an assault. The subject left before the deputy arrived. The sheriff’s office will follow up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.