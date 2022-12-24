Wednesday, Dec. 21
8:59 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a request regarding a burglary on the 2500 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
8:59 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a request regarding a burglary on the 2500 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
11:40 a.m. — A caller asked for a welfare check on the 1500 block of Albany Street, La Grande. An officer responded and the subjects were fine.
1:53 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 2100 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and gave a warning to the animal’s owner.
6:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report about a disturbance. The parties separated.
8:11 p.m. — Staff at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, reported a dog bite victim was in the emergency department. An officer responded and took a report.
Thursday, Dec. 22
8:08 a.m. — A caller on the 2300 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, asked for police contact regarding criminal mischief. An officer responded.
11:29 a.m. — Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to Birch Street and W Avenue, La Grande, on a report of an accident with an injury. Police took a report.
5:22 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 300 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
5:59 p.m. — A caller reported injured wildlife at Hunter Road and Fruitdale Lane, La Grande. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
10:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2600 block of May Lane for a noise complaint. The officer counseled the subject.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.