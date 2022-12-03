12:44 a.m. — La Grande police received a call about a person possibly sleeping outside of Dollar Tree. An officer checked and the person was fine.
7:06 a.m. — La Grande police received a call about a prowler siphoning gas on the 1800 block of Z Avenue. Police responded and arrested a 43-year-old man for misdemeanors of unauthorized entry into vehicle and third-degree theft.
2:32 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Cove. The sheriff’s office took a report for sexual abuse.
5:38 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked behind the Dollar General in Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined it was an employee.
7:20: p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, Island City, on a report of shoplifting and cited a 15-year-old girl for third-degree theft and a 16-year-old girl for third-degree theft and minor in possession of alcohol.
9:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Fourth Street and C Avenue on a report of a disturbance. The parties separated.
Thursday, Dec. 1
9:28 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in Elgin for a person in mental or emotional crisis and put a safety plan in place.
11:24 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible no contact order violation on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and arrested Stacey Lynn Plummer, 51, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
3:18 p.m. — Local law enforcement in La Grande cited a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male for second-degree disorderly conduct.
10:49 p.m. — Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, reported a person with a dog bite. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
