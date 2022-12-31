Tuesday, Dec. 27
12:34 a.m. — La Grande police received a noise complaint at Mulholland Drive and 26th Street, La Grande. An officer checked it out and found a person operating a remote controlled car, who was packing up and going home.
9:20 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a disturbance in the lobby of the Super 8 by Wyndham La Grande. They agreed to separate and leave.
12:24 p.m. — A caller reported a tree was across Wolf Creek Lane, North Powder. Dispatch advised a Union County sheriff’s deputy and notified the county public works department.
12:53 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on the 70500 block of Valley View Road, Elgin. A deputy made contact.
7:49 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated person on the 600 block of Y Avenue. An officer responded and counseled both subjects.
8:54 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The subject did not want to be a victim.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
6:20 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 1200 block of Fourth Street. An officer made contact and gave options.
7:24 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Walton Road, La Grande. A deputy responded and took a report for theft.
11:16 a.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Hall Street, La Grande, reported golf balls with .22 caliber shells in them were landing in the their yard. An officer made contact, gave options and logged information.
3:14 p.m. — A caller reported a careless driver on the 500 block of East Beakman Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and warned the subject.
3:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 1000 block of Lake Avenue. Officers responded and called for medics.
Thursday, Dec. 29
8:50 a.m. — A caller on the 1600 block of West Arch Street, Union, reported a lost cow.
9:46 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wolf depredation on the 59500 block of Draper Road, Union.
9:52 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a disturbance on the 2300 block of R Avenue. Officers responded and the parties separated.
2:57 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 600 block of Y Avenue, La Grande.
3:31 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fraud on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
9:31 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from the 2200 block of Adams Avenue for telephonic harassment. An officer responded and warned one subject for telephonic harassment and trespassed the person.
