9:56 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism at Pioneer Park. An officer responded and took a report.
1:06 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance and resolved the situation — for now.
3:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report about a suspicious subject at Cove Avenue and Albany Street. An officer responded and trespassed one person.
3:19 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime.
4:34 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about transients loitering at Max Square. An officer responded, and the subjects agreed to move their belongings.
5:16 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 2100 block of Leo Lane, La Grande. An officer made contact and explained options.
11:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to U Avenue and Fir Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police cited a 15-year-old girl for minor in possession of alcohol and assaulting a public safety officer.
Thursday, Dec. 2
2:21 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of two 911 hangup calls from the 2900 block of Third Street. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
10:31 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Leo Lane on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers found this was an argument.
12:08 p.m. — A caller on the 3100 block of May Lane, La Grande, reported the theft of a vehicle. An made contact and took a report.
3:15 p.m. — A resident on the 2500 block of May Lane, La Grande, reported fraud. An officer made contact and took information.
4:51 p.m. — La Grande police assisted medics at a traffic crash involving injuries on the 700 block of H Avenue.
7:06 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave, Island City. A deputy responded and arrested John Conrad Keller Jr., 21, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
7:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave., on a report of a disturbance and resolved the situation.
8:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a 911 call with a child saying profanities. An officer responded and along with a parent counseled the child.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.