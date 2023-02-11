Wednesday, Feb. 8
12:12 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired on Foothill Road. Deputies and officers responded to check the area but did not locate the suspicious vehicle.
12:37 a.m.: La Grande police received a noncommunicative 911 call from the 2600 block of Bearco Loop. An officer responded and determined the subject was fine.
4:12 a.m.: Idaho State Police arrested Kabba Talawally, 41, on a Union County secret indictment warrant charging identity theft, driving while suspended or revoked, using another’s license and violation of out-of-service notice.
11:40 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noninjury vehicle accident at L Avenue and Oak Street in La Grande. A report was taken.
12:54 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a runaway from the 66000 block of Miller Lane in Union. A deputy made contact and took the information.
1:12 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about an assault on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
2:35 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about loose dogs on the 1700 block of Russell Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and the owners called to say the dogs were home.
3:38 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Leonard, 18, while conducting a follow-up on the 40 block of South 14th Street in Elgin. They also arrested a 17-year-old male. Both were arrested on charges of first-degree theft, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and eight counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
3:45 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a loose dog that was stuck in water on the 600 block of B Avenue in La Grande. A deputy responded and found the dog was no longer stuck but was still on the loose.
Thursday, Feb. 9
12:51 a.m.: La Grande police received a call of a possible missing subject on the 700 block of 12th Street. An officer made contact, but the reporting party did not want to report the person as missing.
9:52 a.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of drug paraphernalia on the 700 block of 20th Street. The officer determined the report was unfounded but disposed of the item.
10:09 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on the 68000 block of Hunter Road in Summerville. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
10:11 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a sex crime in Union.
12:45 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of a trespass at Riverside Park. The officer determined the subject was not camping.
1:43 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a possible intoxicated driver at Adams Avenue and Willow Street. Both an officer and deputy responded to the scene and determined the report was unfounded.
6:03 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary at a residence on the 900 block of Second Street in North Powder. Deputies responded and found everything to be okay.
6:40 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a complaint of a restraining order violation on the 600 block of N Avenue. The officer will follow up.
7:49 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a trespass on University Boulevard. An officer responded and trespassed a male subject.
9:05 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about theft from a motor vehicle on the 1100 block of Division Street in Elgin. A deputy responded and the property was found.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.