Wednesday, Feb. 9
5:25 a.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of Cedar Street, La Grande, asked to talk to police about harassment. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
10:11 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Heidi Noel Williams, 45, on a Union County warrant charging resisting arrest and two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence assault.
11:37 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined people were arguing and warned them for disorderly conduct.
11:43 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse in the area of 76400 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin.
1:57 p.m. — A caller reported a person was yelling and being threatening at a residence on the 1600 block of Carolyn Terrace, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed the person.
7:51 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, rode a motorized cart from a store. An officer responded and found the cart.
10:13 p.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop at Cove Avenue and 21st Street arrested Brice Edward Waite, 35, of Union, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Thursday, Feb. 10
9:55 a.m. — A caller complained about animal cruelty in the area of 68100 Moses Creek Lane, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer attempted contact and left a message.
11:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of Depot Street on a report of a civil issue. An officer made contact and explained options.
11:54 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1600 block of Division Street, Elgin, on a report of a suspicious person and trespassed the subject.
12:32 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about vandalism on the 1100 block of North Main Street, Union. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
1:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St., on a report of a disorderly person. An officer counseled the subject.
4 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1300 block of O Avenue based on a noncommunicative 911 call. An officer determined there was an argument and the parties separated.
6:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a juvenile disturbance and separated the parties.
8:06 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of M Avenue on a report of a juvenile disturbance and counseled the parties.
10:42 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 70 block of Harrison Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and determined this was a civil dispute.
