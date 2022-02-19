9:31 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at the Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and took information.
10:04 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a welfare check at an Elgin residence, then contacted mental health providers to resolve the situation.
10:20 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about animal neglect in the area of 68100 Moses Creek Lane, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer responded and provided options.
2:52 p.m. — La Grande police received a request to deliver a message. An officer responded and delivered the message.
4:22 p.m. — A Union resident on the 900 block of Cove Street reported a trespasser. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, took information and gave options for a restraining order.
9:27 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue, La Grande.
Thursday, Feb. 17
12:28 a.m. — La Grande police received a request to “scare … off” people harassing a resident on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer searched the area but did not find anyone around the residence.
6:51 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a burglary on the 70600 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. A deputy made contact.
9:20 a.m. — A caller on the 2500 block of Empire Drive, La Grande, asked to speak to an animal enforcement officer regarding surrendering a dog. An officer made contact and explained options.
1:16 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel responded to an Elgin residence for a person experiencing mental or emotional duresses. The individual was taken to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
1:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a transient refusing to leave Pinehurst Apartments, 1502 21st St. An officer responded and trespassed the person.
2:42 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about careless driving on the 800 block of Poplar Street, Cove. A deputy responded and warned several juveniles.
5:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of Aquarius Way and separated the parties.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.