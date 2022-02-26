Wednesday, Feb. 23
8:50 a.m. — New Day Enterprises, 1702 E. Glacier St., La Grande, reported finding possible drug paraphernalia. An officer made contact and explained options.
9:56 a.m. — A caller on the 1700 block of Oak Street, La Grande, asked to speak to officer regarding a break-in. An officer made contact and determined this was about lost property.
10:13 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious person on the 700 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and found the person was an employee of the property manager.
10:39 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the 1500 block of Albany Street, La Grande. An officer responded and found the vehicle was unoccupied and legally parked.
11:41 a.m. — A caller reported a possible burglary at a residence on the 1400 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report for criminal mischief.
11:59 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Empire Drive on a report of a a domestic disturbance that happened two days ago. Police gave options on restraining orders.
3:39 p.m. — Police responded to Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, for a disorderly person. An officer counseled the person, who left.
11:04 p.m. — A caller complained about noise at a residence on the 1900 block of Second Street, La Grande. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
Thursday, Feb. 24
10:11 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
11:54 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Island Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. An officer explained options.
1:38 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 1100 block of First Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and found the dog was OK.
5:26 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 300 block of North Bellwood Street, Union, for a person experiencing mental illness. The deputy explained options.
7:11 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance on the 68500 block of Telocaset Lane, Union. A deputy responded and separated the parties.
7:24 p.m. — A caller reported a restraining order violation on the 1300 block of M Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
