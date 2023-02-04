Wednesday, Feb. 1
8:20 a.m.: A Union County Sheriff’s deputy observed a subject slumped at the wheel of a car parked by Walmart in Island City. The deputy determined that the subject was just sleeping.
9:15 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Vonell Edwards, 45, on a Union County secret indictment warrant with original charges of failure to appear.
9:37 a.m.: La Grande police received a call about a disturbance on the 2600 block of May Lane. An officer responded and arrested Michael Bouska, 32, on a Union County failure to appear warrant. The original charge was for reckless burning.
10:12 a.m.: La Grande police arrested Justin Pen, 31, on a Union County warrant for a probation violation while lodged in Union County Jail. The original charges were second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
10:20 a.m.: Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kody McManus, 27, on a Union County failure to appear warrant with an original charge of second-degree theft.
12:23 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a minor in possession of marijuana on the 1100 block of Fourth Street.
2:03 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a possible burglary on the 800 block of Second Street. An officer made contact with two juveniles, who agreed to move along.
2:09 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a call about an intoxicated driver on the 1100 block of K Avenue. Officers responded and one person was arrested on a probation and parole detainer.
6:28 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shoplifter at Walmart in Island City. A deputy responded and a civil compromise was reached.
11:48 p.m.: While responding to a request for a welfare check at the Union County Warming Station, La Grande police arrested Devon Hall, 23, on a Union County warrant charging failure to appear on an original charge of harassment.
Thursday, Feb. 2
7:51 a.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary on the 40 block of South 11th Avenue in Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
11:53 a.m.: Oregon State Police arrested Francisco Soto, 41, on a Union County failure to appear warrant with original charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
12:37 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a lost dog at Walnut Street and Grandy Avenue in La Grande. The animal enforcement officer was advised of the situation.
2:36 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report about a recovered stolen vehicle at Wolf Creek Reservoir in North Powder.
4:02 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a panic alarm at La Grande City Hall. Everything was determined to be okay.
4:15 p.m.: Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a hit and run on the 300 block of West Elm Street in Union. A deputy responded and took a report.
7:35 p.m.: La Grande police responded to a report of indecent exposure on the 2200 block of Depot Street. Officers responded but were unable to locate anyone.
10:37 p.m.: During a field interrogation at Safeway, La Grande police arrested Ryan Kelty, 38, on two Umatilla County probation violation warrants. The first was on an original charge of second-degree criminal mischief. The second was on an original charge of giving false information to a peace officer in connection with either a citation or warrant.
11:14 p.m.: La Grande police received a call about a hit and run on the 1900 block of H Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.