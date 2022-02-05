10:11 a.m. — A caller complained about a barking dog on the 2400 block of L Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer gave the dog’s owner a warning.
11:59 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism on the 2500 block of Cove Avenue. An officer responded.
1:45 p.m. — La Grande police respponded to a complaint about vandalism on the 2100 block of L Avenue.
1:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from Youth for Christ, 1001 Second St., of an assault that occurred the previous night. An officer responded and would follow up.
4:32 p.m. — A caller at Legacy Ford, 2906 Island Ave., La Grande, reported the possible theft of a rental car. An officer took a report.
11:03 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd., La Grande, on a report of a disturbance but could not locate both people involved.
Thursday, Feb. 3
9:45 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint from the 600 block of 12th Street about a subject needing to be trespassed. An officer made contact and looked for people involved.
10:47 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Spruce Street and Monroe Avenue on a report of harassment and gave a warning.
4:26 p.m. — A caller on the 2000 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, reported a disturbance involving a juvenile. An officer responded and referred the situation to the Center for Human Development.
9:31 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle on the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin. A deputy responded, determined the driver was lost and gave assistance.
10:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint from the 2000 block of Third Street about a trespasser who may have been experiencing mental illness. Local law enforcement responded and the person left willingly.
